ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ContextLogic traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1421845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WISH. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.