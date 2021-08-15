Contrasting AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -62.31% -24.68% -12.11%

0.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 14.19 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 12.95 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -31.99

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AppLovin and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 1 10 0 2.75 Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $76.27, indicating a potential upside of 35.09%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $58.91, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Summary

AppLovin beats Health Catalyst on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

