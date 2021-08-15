Contrasting BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% CalAmp -13.16% 0.21% 0.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A CalAmp 1 0 4 0 2.60

CalAmp has a consensus target price of $14.90, indicating a potential upside of 26.59%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 11.60 -$1.32 million N/A N/A CalAmp $308.59 million 1.35 -$56.31 million $0.06 196.17

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CalAmp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.