Contrasting New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 CareTrust REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Volatility and Risk

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 97.46% 9.41% 3.55% CareTrust REIT 45.92% 9.16% 5.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and CareTrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.68 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.11 CareTrust REIT $178.33 million 12.12 $80.87 million $1.38 16.14

CareTrust REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats New York Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

