Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

