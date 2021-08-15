Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

