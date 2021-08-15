Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 97.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $305.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $307.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

