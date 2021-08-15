Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $358,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $594.03 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

