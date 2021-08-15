Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWRE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1,350.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

