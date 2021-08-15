CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Head-To-Head Review

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CorePoint Lodging and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75

CorePoint Lodging presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -12.38% -6.16% -3.05% Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.00 -$178.00 million ($0.49) -28.71 Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.42 $21.84 million $1.32 11.22

Ares Commercial Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats CorePoint Lodging on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

