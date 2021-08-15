CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.
Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09.
In other news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
About CorMedix
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.