CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

