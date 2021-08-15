Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.99. 2,862,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,651. Corteva has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

