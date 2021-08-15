CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Gap Up to $151.94

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.94, but opened at $155.94. CorVel shares last traded at $151.99, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.33.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $500,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,853,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,655 shares of company stock worth $5,905,882. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 387.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 97.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

