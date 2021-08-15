Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 1,026 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Linde were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

