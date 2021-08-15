Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 182 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.89. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

