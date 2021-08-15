Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 3,618 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

