Covenant Partners LLC Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

IWS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.67. 190,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

