Cream Finance (CREAM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.05 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $208.91 or 0.00453968 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $128.77 million and $5.05 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

