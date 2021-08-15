Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 129 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $561,000.

IWC stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

