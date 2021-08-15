Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 784 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.57. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

