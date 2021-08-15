Credit Suisse Group Cuts Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target to $5.50

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

