Credit Suisse Group Increases Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $100.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

