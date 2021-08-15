Credit Suisse Group Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
