Credit Suisse Group Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $19.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

