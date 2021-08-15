Credit Suisse Group Lowers KE (NYSE:BEKE) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55. KE has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in KE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KE by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

