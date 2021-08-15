Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.39.

TSE WPM opened at C$55.63 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$73.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.78. The company has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

