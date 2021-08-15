Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 1,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $858.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.