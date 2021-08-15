Critical Comparison: MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) vs. Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Industrial has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Global Industrial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct $3.19 billion 1.49 $251.76 million $4.74 18.08 Global Industrial $1.03 billion 1.44 $65.40 million $1.68 23.32

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Global Industrial. MSC Industrial Direct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MSC Industrial Direct pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Global Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MSC Industrial Direct pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Industrial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Global Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.0% of Global Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MSC Industrial Direct and Global Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct 0 3 4 0 2.57 Global Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus price target of $102.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given MSC Industrial Direct’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MSC Industrial Direct is more favorable than Global Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Global Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct 6.44% 22.06% 11.09% Global Industrial 7.20% 50.95% 16.65%

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats Global Industrial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company offers approximately 1.9 million stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. It operates through distribution network of 98 branch offices and 12 customer fulfilment centres. The company serves individual machine shops, Fortune 1000 manufacturing companies, and government agencies, as well as manufacturers of various sizes. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co. engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products. The company was founded by Paul Leeds and Michael Leeds in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

