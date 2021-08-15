Critical Survey: Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) versus Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $278.42 million 18.51 -$13.02 million ($0.02) -286.00 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -94.32

Piedmont Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lynas Rare Earths. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piedmont Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lynas Rare Earths and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium has a consensus price target of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.57%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

