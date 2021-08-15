Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Crocs posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

CROX traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,345. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Crocs by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

