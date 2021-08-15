Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRT stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

