CryptoSoul Achieves Market Capitalization of $450,909.79 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $450,909.79 and approximately $770.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00289118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00038146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

