CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised CSR to a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of CSRLF remained flat at $$4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. CSR has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

