CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.49

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and traded as high as $34.29. CSX shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 5,625,059 shares traded.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

