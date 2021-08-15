CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.49

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and traded as high as $34.29. CSX shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 5,625,059 shares traded.
CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.