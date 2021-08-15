Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,200 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.68. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.