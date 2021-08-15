Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,696 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.91 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

