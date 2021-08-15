Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NVST opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.