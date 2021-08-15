Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNED. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $82,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

BNED stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $222.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421 in the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.