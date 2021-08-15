Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $893.37 million and a P/E ratio of -26.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

MASS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,064,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,635,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,246 over the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

