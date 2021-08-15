Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $385.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.16. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

