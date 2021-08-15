CUE Protocol Price Reaches $62.04 on Top Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.04 or 0.00135499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $472,569.57 and $2,635.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00047977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00128828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00153953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.08 or 1.00425023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.46 or 0.00876798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.07036732 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

