Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 347 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,755.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

