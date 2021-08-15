CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CURR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 153,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.16. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 155.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

