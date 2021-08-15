CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.15.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software stock opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.