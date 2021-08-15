CyberMiles 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00390878 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,223.94 or 1.00061862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00033242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.