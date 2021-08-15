D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

