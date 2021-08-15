D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 125.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 161.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

GNE stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.