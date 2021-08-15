D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Genie Energy by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genie Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.17 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $160.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.