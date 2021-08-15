D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 153,492 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,492 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.41 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $345.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

