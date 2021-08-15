Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,810,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after acquiring an additional 553,571 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.