Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DKILY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of DKILY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.70. 217,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

