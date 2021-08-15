Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DKILY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of DKILY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.70. 217,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $24.24.
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.